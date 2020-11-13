General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Buhari, Lumumba, others mourn with Ghana over Rawlings’ death

Late Jerry John Rawlings

Tributes are being paid to former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings following his death Thursday morning at the age of 73.



Liberia’s President George Weah said “Ghana, Liberia and Africa will miss a great leader.



“Liberia remembers his immense contribution to the attainment and sustainment of peace during our dark days of our own history,” he added in a tweet.



Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has also sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the government and people of Ghana following the death of former President Jerry Rawlings.



“The entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader,” Mr Buhari said in a message of condolence.



He also said he “believes the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years” would “continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.”



Mr Buhari also hoped that Rawlings’ ideas “for development in Africa… will always be remembered”.



Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo tweeted, “You’ve Paid your Dues to the Development of this Nation and your Legendary Status can’t be Questioned, R.I.P to Formal President Jerry John Rawlings. Rest well till we meet again.”



The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faku Mahamat also expressed his condolences to the family, the people and the government of Ghana in a tweet.



“I am sad to learn of the demise of President Jerry Rawlings, a good friend and great man. Let us honour him by emulating his courage and candour. J. J,Old Soldiers never die,” wrote Prof. PLO Lumumba in a Facebook post.



Former Nigeria senate president, Atiku Abubakar also tweeted, “Jerry Rawlings was an African giant. His tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance”.



In a tweet, Former UK Ambassador to Ghana, Jon Benjamin wrote, “My deepest condolences to Nana Konadu, Zenator and all the Rawlings family.”



Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of mourning following the death of former president and military ruler Jerry Rawlings.



Mr Akufo-Addo said he had suspended campaigning for next month’s election, and flags would fly at half-mast.



The seven days of mourning will start on Friday.



“A greater tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for the loss,” Mr Akufo-Addo said, adding that Mr Rawlings would be given a “fitting” state funeral.



Opposition presidential candidate John Mahama has announced that he is suspending campaigning for next month’s election following the death of former leader Jerry Rawlings.



Mr Mahama is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was founded by Mr Rawlings.









