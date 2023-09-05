Bugri Naabu’s son is my spiritual father – Supt Asare

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The son of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu has been identified as Superintendent George Asare’s spiritual father.



This was disclosed by Supt Asare, one of the senior police officers fingered in the attempt to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police.



On Monday when he testified before the Parliamentary Committee, he gave the name of his spiritual father as Prophet Emmanuel Teye Bugri Naabu, explaining that it was through him that he met the former NPP Regional Chairman.



“He is the direct son of Bugri Naabu, so he took me to his father’s office, and that was the first time I met him, and we were introduced to each other,” he said.



Detailing their relationship, Supt Asare said he had known Prophet Emmanuel for some time, but they became close about two years ago.



“It was my friend who introduced him [Naabu] to me, and he mostly prays for me on the phone. I know he has a church, but I have never been there before,” he told the committee.



The police officer added, “ever since I came into contact with him, I have seen changes. He has given me some directions, and some have worked.”