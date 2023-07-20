Bugri Naabu denies being behind the leaked ‘plot’ tape on the IGP

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu has denied any involvement in the leaked tape that allegedly contained a plot to have the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, removed from office.



Although there have been accusations and speculations linking him to the audio recording, Bugri Naabu stated that he is not responsible for the leaked tape.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the former chairman, Bugri Naabu noted that even if he does have any knowledge of the audio, he will come out at the right time to speak.



“I don’t know who did the recording, but they cannot do that. We don’t have any recordings here. My phone can record, why should I get a tape before I can record? All these are iPhones. Even though I don’t know hold to hold it, I believe they can do recording work,” he said.



While he acknowledged the existence of the recording, the former Northern Regional Chairman maintained that he did not engage in such activity.



He expressed frustration about the allegations being thrown at him after the audio made waves.



“No, why will I do that? The people don’t have sense. Even some of the telephone calls were in the tape. Do you think I will let my personal matter come into the tape? I don’t know anything about any recording. If I know ‘koraa’, I don’t want to talk about it now,” he continued.



For now, Bugri Naabu has chosen to remain silent about the issue until a suitable time when he can refute the allegations being circulated and provide clarity on the matter



“I will have a proper time to come out to clear all this rubbish they are talking about,” he added.



