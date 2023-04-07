Buem NDC Primaries: Ibrahim Adams Mumuni to face Kofi Adams on May 13

Regional News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

It has become apparent that the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Buem Constituency will be a tough one as Kofi Adams faces an opponent who has the support of the grassroots.



The contest will be between the former Students Representative Council (S.R.C) of Accra polytechnic, Mr. Ibrahim Adams Mumuni also known as Hon. Babs who has been described by the grassroots as a development-oriented aspirant and Kofi Adams who is the incumbent.



Majority of the delegates have revealed that this year's primaries will be based on achievements and credibility between the two aspirants.



According to a grassroot member who doubles as a delegate, Hon. Babs has what it takes to be elected as the candidate for the 2024 parliamentary election on the ticket of the NDC.



He revealed that Hon. Babs has lobbied some NGO's who have provided numerous developmental projects and some initiatives that has made a major impact on the people of Buem.



He said his achievements puts him ahead of Kofi Adams in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Projects such as boreholes, youth empowerment among others he said are some achievements of Hon Babs which he was able to do through his contact with some NGO's.



Also, the lobbying spirit of Hon. Babs will benefit the Constituency should the delegates elect Hon. Babs to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



He added that with his taking over the leadership of the Constituency, under development will be a thing of the past as the people of Buem will have their share of the national cake.



In his message to the delegates, Ibrahim Mumuni Adams reiterated that the delegates will vote for an achievement and development-oriented aspirant and expressed the believe that his good work will speak for him come May 13.



He added that his vision and mission is to take Buem Constituency to a higher height and ensure that every community has at least good roads, schools and portable drinking water.



He revealed that when given the nod he will ensure that data of all delegates and the people of Buem will be taken to empower them in their fields of work in order to reduce unemployment in the Constituency.



He added that there are a lot of opportunities from various NGO's and donors and he believes that with the portfolio of a parliamentary candidate and eventually an MP there will be miracle in Buem in terms of development, youth and women empowerment.



According to him, his interest is to provide the people of Buem a better leadership that will reflect and make great impact on the people, adding that he is in to serve the constituents and not the constituents serving him.



He said per his data there are markets, schools and Islamic schools in the constituency that need to be rehabilitated and he has taken notice of them.



In a related development, some delegates have expressed their displeasure over the disqualification of one of the aspirants alleging that the incumbent may have influenced the disqualification.



According to them there were rumours that the incumbent was working around the clock to have all his contenders disqualified. This they said has compelled them to believe that the incumbent may have played a role in the disqualification of the other aspirant.



Hon. Babs responding to the said allegation consoled the disqualified aspirant and called on his followers to desist from making comments that will be used by the New Patriotic Party in the general elections.



He appealed to them to use the appropriate means to seek redress at the national level of the party.