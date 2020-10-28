General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Budgetary allocations made to ensure safe, sound election 2020 - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has assured Ghanaians government has made appropriate budgetary allocations to ensure that the upcoming December 7 polls is conducted safely and in all transparency.



According to him, even though the economy has suffered some major setbacks as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus, government is on track in delivering quality elections.



Presenting the 2021 budget statement on the floor of parliament October 28, 2020, Mr Ofori Atta said “Mr. Speaker, I want to reassure the House that, despite the set-backs from the pandemic, we are on-track to recover. We have made adequate budgetary provision to ensure that the elections are conducted in a safe and secure environment.”



In terms of security, Mr Ofori-Atta announced that government has put necessary measures in place to contain all possible threats and acts of violence.



He remarked, “Government has also instituted various security measures to ensure that we have peaceful elections and effectively contain all threats.”



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, head to the polls to elect new leaders for the next four years.





