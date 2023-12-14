Budget for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs approved

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Parliament on December 12, 2023, approved a budget of Gh9,432,774.00 for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.



The motion was moved by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and was seconded by Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, Chairman of the Legal Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs.



The Majority Leader stated that the aforementioned figure will be used to execute the ministry’s planned programme for the fiscal year.



He further explained that the performance and core functions of the ministry include initiating and formulating policies considering the needs and aspirations of the people.



He indicated that the ministry also facilitates development planning in collaboration with the National Development Planning Commission in coordinating, monitoring, and evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of the performance of the sector and also facilitates its own conduct of government business.



He urged members to approve the amount of $943,2774.00 for the purposes of carrying out its functions in the 2024 financial year. Contributing to the motion, the ranking member on Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Bernard Ahiafo, stated that it is alleged that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has employed people over 60 years of age, which is unlawful and equally wasting money from the sector.



He urged the minister to take proper measures to deal with issues like this and avoid breaches of the constitution.



Ahiafo also touched on the review of the constitution; he indicated that, if the budget is approved, he prays the minister for parliamentary affairs channels some portion of the money into reviewing the 1992 constitution.