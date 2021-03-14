General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Budget : Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu did well – Alan Kyerematen

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen has commended Leader of Government Business in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for the excellent manner that he read the 2021 budget statement on behalf of the Finance Minister in parliament on Friday March 12.



realityapp Earlier reports in the media suggested that Mr Kyerematen was tipped to read the budget in the absence of the Finance Minister. However, the President finally picked the Majority Leader in Parliament to present the budget statement.



In a brief statement after the budget reading Mr Kyerematen said “Yesterday in Parliament, we witnessed the presentation of a clear strategy that is designed to lift this nation out of the various challenges imposed on us by the COVID-



“The Akufo-Addo led Government in 2021 will continue restoring economic fundamentals, building industries and creating jobs to ensure ‘cash-for-the-people’ thereby improving the livelihood of Ghanaians.



Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen has commended Leader of Government Business in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for the excellent manner that he read the 2021 budget statement on behalf of the Finance Minister in parliament on Friday March 12.



Earlier reports in the media suggested that Mr Kyerematen was tipped to read the budget in the absence of the Finance Minister. However, the President finally picked the Majority Leader in Parliament to present the budget statement.



In a brief statement after the budget reading Mr Kyerematen said “Yesterday in Parliament, we witnessed the presentation of a clear strategy that is designed to lift this nation out of the various challenges imposed on us by the COVID-



“The Akufo-Addo led Government in 2021 will continue restoring economic fundamentals, building industries and creating jobs to ensure ‘cash-for-the-people’ thereby improving the livelihood of Ghanaians.



