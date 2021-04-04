Bryan Acheampong will be President of Ghana in 2028 – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

The General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie has stated that he has seen the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong assuming Ghana’s Presidency and has entreated the NPP MP to work towards attaining that height.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anoamah on Starr FM's Starr Chat program on March 31, Nigel Gaisie stated that despite not having met the MP before, the revelation of his ascendancy to the Presidency came to him hence his charge to the MP to work towards the NPP flagbearership come 2024.



“There is a gentleman I saw, I’ve never met him. If he is listening or if he would listen, he should vie for the flagbearership if that’s the word, Bryan Acheampong. He won’t get it in 2024 but I saw 2028.”



Asked by the host if he meant the MP was bound to be a president of Ghana, Prophet Nigel answered in the affirmative while emphasizing that the MP needed to work towards the fulfillment of the prophecy by contesting in New Patriotic Party’s primaries in 2024.



“Yes, I saw it and I have seen it. He should not wait for 2028, he should start it 2024. When they open up their flagbearer bla bla bla, he should contest, he will lose, he will not get it. But 2028, I saw him holding the Ghana flag,” he stated.



He then entreated the Abetifi MP to take “care of himself.”



The NPP in 2024 will have to field a replacement for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as their flagbearer.



Already, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been tipped among other emerging names as the front runners to replace the president as NPP party flagbearer come 2024.



Speaking on the President’s replacement, Nigel Gaisie who has consistently maintained that former President John Dramani Mahama will capture power in 2024, indicated that he has seen Vice President Bawumia stepping into President Akufo-Addo’s shoes, albeit not beyond 2024.



“I saw the now Vice President, wearing the shoe of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but I didn’t see it past 2024. It means anything can happen between now and 2024 where Bawumia will be president. I am speaking figuratively and I have seen it more than four times,” he said.



Watch video below:



