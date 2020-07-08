xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Alexander Kpordonu, Contributor

Bryan Acheampong tours voters registration centres in Abetifi constituency

Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, toured some registration centres in his constituency.



He was accompanied by Isaac Agyapong, DCE of Kwahu East District; Isaac Kwaku Addo, Abetifi Constituency Chairman, and the entire Constituency Executives.



He interacted with registration officers and advised them to adhere to all the laid down protocols on COVID-19 to keep them and the citizenry safe.



Mr Acheampong used the opportunity to donate 10,000 hand sanitizers and 10,000 face masks for onward distribution to the registrants.



After the back and forth over the need or otherwise of a new electoral roll, the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced its month-long nationwide voters registration exercise on June 30.



The EC has argued that the compilation of the register is an ingredient for a free and fair election on December 7, 2020.



The exercise will be held in some 6788 clusters made up of five registration centres each across the country. It will be conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.