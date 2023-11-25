Bryan Acheampong blames NDC for delay in construction of Kwahu East District Hospital

Politics of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for the Abetitifi Constituency, has blamed the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for the delay in the construction of the Kwahu East Government Hospital.



According to the former National Security Minister, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government cannot be blamed for the delay in the completion of the project because it was the NDC that diverted funds meant for the hospital.



Bryan Acheampong said that the NDC took $6 million from the money meant to build the hospital to conduct a survey on who would win the 2016 presidential elections.“It was supposed to have been commissioned in November 2016, and the NPP was not in power at that time.



The money the NMF took from the British government to complete the project was not entirely used, as the NDC government took $6 million out of it to conduct a survey on who will win the 2016 presidential elections,” he said as aired on Rainbow Radio.



He added that the actions of the NDC government prompted an investigation by the UK government into this issue, and that is why the NPP was not able to touch the project for six years.



“They took the hospital money for the survey, and that is why the NDC couldn’t complete the project, and that prompted an investigation into the activities of the project by the NMF, and that is why the project was delayed. So we only got the green light to work on the project from the British government last year.”