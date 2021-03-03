Regional News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Anthony Mankona, Contributor

Bryan Acheampong Foundation donates books to schools in Kwahu East District

20,000 exercise books and 1,000 textbooks were to donated to schools in Kwahu East District

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation as part of its educational program has on 2nd March 2021, donated text and exercise books to all Senior High and Junior High Schools within the Kwahu East District.



Exercise books were presented to all students from JHS1 to JHS3 in every single school within the district whiles the textbooks were presented to the heads of each of the secondary schools for use at the various school libraries.



The donation is part of efforts by the Foundation to support teaching and learning within the district.



Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has contributed to improving the educational sector through programs and projects such as:



i. The distribution of over 24,000 school uniforms to students across the district, from Kindergarten all through to the JHS 3 level.



ii. The teachers’ post-graduate scholarship scheme which currently has beneficiaries numbering 120 out of which 70 will be graduating in March this year.



iii. The undergraduate scholarship scheme currently supporting a little over 50 students from the Kwahu enclave and



iv. The Mentees Program which supports over 200 brilliant but needy students across the district; provides them with mentorship, career guidance and financial support towards clothing, educational material etc. They also benefit from various forms of family life support.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the district education office in Pepease, the District Director for Education, Mr. Robert Anddah Monney expressed his profound gratitude to the Foundation for its continuous support to improving teaching and learning within the district.



He stressed that if quality education has to be achieved, then learning should be our focus and for learning to take place effectively, materials and logistics should be made available. He continued, that both human and material resources are essential to transforming education within the district.



The Director of Development at the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, Mr. Frank K. Armoo emphasized the commitment of the Foundation to supporting education within the district through the continuous provision of incentives and delivery on their flagship motivational scholarships.



He indicated that their focus is to partner with the directorate to ensure that school children receive the best tuition assistance which will help unearth their learning potential and improve their overall academic performance.



He also expressed gratitude to a few individuals who had pledged support to the foundation and promised to contribute in diverse ways towards this educational drive. Special gratitude was expressed to Mr. John Kumi, an Accra based publisher, who donated a good number of textbooks towards this cause.



A total of twenty thousand (20,000) exercise books were donated to 45 Basic Schools in all seven circuits and 1,000 textbooks to seven (7) Senior High Schools within Kwahu East District.