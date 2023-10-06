British filmmaker to release documentary on the history of kente

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

British Ghanaian filmmaker Dannyelle Arthur formally known as Danielle Atakora releases a new documentary titled “The Rich Legacy Of A Vibrant Fabric”, a film that captures the rich history and significance of our famous Ghanaian fabric Kente. Kente fabric holds great cultural and historical significance for Ghanaians.



It is a traditional handwoven cloth that symbolizes Ghana's rich heritage, craftsmanship, and identity. Kente is often associated with special occasions and is worn during important ceremonies, such as weddings, funerals, festivals, and graduations.



Each pattern and colour combination in Kente carries specific meanings, representing values, proverbs, and cultural beliefs. It serves as a visual expression of Ghanaian pride, unity, and cultural heritage, connecting people to their roots.



Dannyelle reminds us in her film how rich our culture is and educates the world on how this beautiful fabric is made. Within the film we meet senior kente weavers who teach us how kente is made. With her background in Social Work in the UK and Health and social care management, Dannyelle has been a voice and an advocate for many individuals particularly those with disabilities.



This is demonstrated in her new documentary where she promotes a Deaf Kente weaver, shows his kente weaving talent and skills and how he is contributing to the Ghanaian kente textile industry.



Dannyelle believes no disability should be a barrier to success, and empowers other deaf people to learn kente weaving. The documentary film reveals how Ghanaian kente is distributed to institutions like the British Museum.



Dannyelle discovers a man called Mr Duncan Clarke a highly educated man in the UK with a PHD in African textiles, Duncan has been selling kente in the UK for several years and is in fact one of the main kente fabric distributors for the British Museum.



Ghana Tourism Authority endorses this film and embraces the initiative to push Ghana to the world through teaching the Ghanaian history and process of kente fabric through film. The young filmmaker has released her official trailer on all social media platforms and is currently screening the film internationally at film festivals pushing Ghana beyond Africa.



