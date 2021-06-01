British High Commissioner urges Ghanaians to climb Adaklu Mountain

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Dzifa Gunu, Contributor

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Iain Walker, has encouraged Ghanaians and tourists to visit Adaklu Traditional Area and climb the famous Adaklu Mountain. He said this through a Twitter post after visiting Adaklu on Saturday, May 29.



H.E Iain Walker tweeted some pictures of his trip to Adaklu and wrote that “If you’ve not climbed Adaklu mountain, why not? After meeting Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, we set off with some like-minded amateur enthusiasts. Sometimes you just need to change your altitude.”



The British High Commissioner as part of his tour to the Volta region visited Adaklu and eventually climbed the Adaklu Mountain. H.E Iain Walker before climbing the mountain met with the Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V and some community members in Adaklu. The Chiefs used the opportunity to welcome H.E Walker and provided some interesting stories and history on Adaklu.



Also, the chief of Adaklu Traditional area, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V also thanked the British High Commissioner for choosing Adaklu as part of his tour to the Volta region.



H.E Iain Walker was accompanied by his Senior Political Advisor, Dr Innocent Badasu and Political Counsellor, Dr Joseph Whittle.