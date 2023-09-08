British High Commissioner to Ghana pays a courtesy call on Joe Ghartey

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Hon. Joe Ghartey received Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana at his private residence in Essikado on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The British High Commissioner was on an official four-day visit to the Western Region.



Receiving her and her team in the company of Obrempon Hima Dakyi, the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove and Nana Krokroba, Queenmother of Aboadze, Joe Ghartey and the traditional rulers warmly welcomed her to the Western Region.



In attendance were some past and present executive members of the Essikado- Ketan Constituency, led by the 1st Vice Chairman, Enoch Buahin.



The visit of the British High Commissioner, she indicated was to inform Joe Ghartey of her Western Regional tour which she wanted to commence by paying a courtesy call to him.



Joe Ghartey, a five-term Member of Parliament of the Essikado Ketan constituency, thanked the British High Commissioner for the visit.



He seized the opportunity to brief Harriet Thompson about the history of the Western Region, its pre-independence ties to the British, and its economic significance to the Ghanaian economy.



He pointed out that the Western Region was without doubt very rich in natural resources.



As was noted by Obrempong Hima Dakyi and Joe Ghartey, the resource blessings had put some pressure on the infrastructure in the region. It was pointed out by the MP that the government was working hard to meet the infrastructure challenge in the Region but there was no doubt that there was more to do.



The possibility of attracting British businesses and tourists to the Western Region was also discussed.



Employment creation not only by the government but also by the private sector was also discussed.



It was agreed that the conversation would continue to explore avenues for cooperation.



Joe Ghartey wished the High Commissioner and her team well and indicated that he would lead the team to pay a courtesy call on Nana Nketsia and to visit the UMAT School for Railways and Infrastructure Development.