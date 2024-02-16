British High Commission welcomes back 2022/2023 Chevening and Commonwealth scholars

Regional News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: Ernest Manu, Contributor

The Deputy British High Commissioner H.E. Keith McMahon hosted a reception to welcome home the 2022/2023 Chevening and Commonwealth Scholars, together with members of the Chevening alumni community, friends, colleagues, and partners to network, share memories and achievements of the new cohorts.



Having successfully completed their one-year master’s programme in the UK, all 16 Chevening and 12 Commonwealth scholars were formally awarded with completion certificates, acknowledging their remarkable academic achievements and contributions to their respective fields.



Additionally, the event provided a platform to introduce the new alumni to the existing Chevening alumni community in Ghana and various policy leads, facilitating the establishment of relationships for future engagements.



Most of the scholars studied in areas of interest to the British high commission and the UK, presenting a unique opportunity to align shared interests and foster collaboration.



In a welcome speech, Deputy British High Commissioner H.E. Keith McMahon said:

“The Chevening programme remains one of my favorite programs. The stories of resilience, impact and leadership exhibited by the scholars every year, inspires hope, and offers great justification for the UK government’s investment in this area.”



“A heartfelt congratulations to all the scholars on their academic accomplishments and I wish them continued success in their future endeavors. We look forward to enduring collaborations that will advance mutual goals and objectives.”



President of the Ghana Chevening Alumni Association Mr. Mr Ebenezer Amankwah noted; “We are certainly excited to welcome our new alumni cohort to Ghana. It is an interesting time in the global economy, especially in Ghana and we can’t wait to benefit from their experience.”



“The alumni association is a strong platform of empowerment and transformation, and we look forward to supporting the new cohort to make a direct impact and value to the country’s growth.”



There are currently over 400 Chevening alumni and over 1000 Commonwealth alumni in Ghana who are contributing to Ghana’s development.



Applications are open every year for the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships.



The British High Commission congratulates all the scholars on their successful completion of their studies and extends its best wishes for their future endeavors.