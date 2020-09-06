Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Bringing back Mahama and NDC means bringing back ‘wahala’ – Bawumia warns

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia warned Ghanaians against any mistake of bringing back the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama.



He believes that it would amount to long suffering of Ghanaians considering the strides made by the current administration and putting the country on track from where the Mahama administration left off.



Speaking to the Chiefs and people of Saboba in the Northern Region, he cautioned them against being swayed by the sweet talk of the NDC leader



According to him, the current administration is vigorously pursuing a development agenda for people with the introduction of pro-poor policies in line with the president’s vision of an all-inclusive government.



Dr Bawumia said” They spent one million dollars equivalence and it was supposed to help the poor people of the north. What legacy did SADA leave in Ghana? What legacy have they left in the north, can you point to any project? We asked them what they did with the money and they said they were rearing guinea fowls, they say they have flown to Burkina Faso”



The Vice President stressed” we are here to tell the people of Saboba that under government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as far as the development of Northern Ghana is concerned, the era of flying guinea fowls is over”



Dr Bawumia mentioned that the current dispensation is one that is a government that concerned about the people challenging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to point out a single legacy bequeathed the chiefs and people of Saboba from the infamous Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA)



“The vehicle for the development of the north by Mahama and his government was called SADA. Do you know of any SADA project in Saboba? Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we have the Northern Development Authority and we have many projects that are going on across the Districts”.

