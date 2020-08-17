Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GNA

Bring back the communal spirit - NCCE to residents

NCCE officials has educated people at Gbetikope on neighbourliness

Mr Oral Robert, Deputy Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on residents to undertake self-help projects to benefit their communities.



He underscored the need for people to come together and sacrifice their resources to address the developmental needs of their towns and villages saying, waiting on government might prolong their sufferings.



Mr Robert, who was speaking at a social auditing engagement at Gbetikope in the Dodorkope Electoral Area, Ketu South, said though the government owed it a duty to provide social amenities to its people, it was about time communal spirit and positive pressure was brought back.



“In the past, communal labour and voluntary works were the order of the day. I remember in the 1980s, my community, which is somewhere in Ketu North Municipality came together and paid some levies to get us onto the national grid. We must revive the communal spiritedness for our good because depending on the government, it may take forever for solutions to come.”



The European Union-funded engagement saw community members talk about their needs including electricity, water, road and a health post. After deliberations, they identified water as a pressing need resulting in the formation of a seven-member committee from among the community to see to the planning and implementation of the project till its completion.



The social auditing committee is expected to inform the community members after the engagement, prepare an action plan, role of stakeholders, community members, project time, the amount involved, materials needed as well as who is in charge.



Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, NCCE in a speech to inaugurate the committee, tasked members to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, work selflessly for results.



“You have other needs as a community, if you implement this water project well, it is possible to continue with others. You must work hard, exhibit a high level of commitment and selflessness to finish the project on time.”



The Committee members on their part pledged to work diligently to ensure “water comes to Gbetikope” for residents to heave a sigh of relief.



Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, Ketu South Municipal Director, NCCE, called on the people of Gbetikope not to stand aloof but participate and monitor the project to ensure the committee members were on track.





