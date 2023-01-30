Brilliant but needy children receive help

Regional News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: Alex Boafo, Contributor

The La Constance Center of Global Health has provided support for some brilliant and needy children. The Kids were selected from 3 towns of the Anlo district ( Dzito, Anloga and Tegbi) and 2 towns of the Keta district (Vodza and Keta) of the Volta region and comprised 8 girls and 2 boys.



The selection process was organized by Mrs. Nancy Dovlo who has over the years supported kids in the Area



Each of the girls received textbooks, sanitary pads and monetary stipends and the boys also received textbooks, clothing, and monetary stipends as well. Another stakeholder was Mrs Bridget Katsriku who added stationery to the packages.



The donation ceremony was organized on Saturday, the 21st of January at the Tegbi Roman Catholic Basic School with the school choir providing some amazing music and dancing.



Commenting on the Program, Dr. Alex Aniapam Boafo, the founder and CEO of the La Constance Center for Global Health said the best part of each person's life is what he/she gives back to society and that he was excited about the potential for expansion of the La Constance Mission.



He admonished the Kids to stay focused and add value to their lives stressing that the Leaders of Tomorrow are born today.



The teachers and parents expressed sincere appreciation for all the efforts involved in organizing the program and thanked Dr. Boafo for his exemplary efforts beyond being a doctor.