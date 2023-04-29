You are here: HomeNews2023 04 29Article 1757879

Bright Simons reacts to viral photo of textbook with questions on national cathedral

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has reacted to a viral photo of a book page from a primary school book that raises questions about the construction of Ghana's national cathedral.

The said photo captured some questions with objective answers about the National Cathedral.

In his tweet, the vice president of IMANI criticised the framing of the questions which according to him should be the focus of what appears to be people's anger about the development.

“I am shocked that Ghanaians are angry because the National Cathedral debate has apparently found its way into a textbook of sorts. What they SHOULD be angry about is the poor framing of questions 290 & 291 & answers choices,” the tweet said.

The viral photo of a book since it emerged, has sparked conversations on social media with many questioning the objective of the questions and how that politics appears to be creeping subtly into the educational system, even at the basic level.

