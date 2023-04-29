Bright Simons reacts to viral photo of textbook with questions on national cathedral

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has reacted to a viral photo of a book page from a primary school book that raises questions about the construction of Ghana's national cathedral.



The said photo captured some questions with objective answers about the National Cathedral.



In his tweet, the vice president of IMANI criticised the framing of the questions which according to him should be the focus of what appears to be people's anger about the development.



“I am shocked that Ghanaians are angry because the National Cathedral debate has apparently found its way into a textbook of sorts. What they SHOULD be angry about is the poor framing of questions 290 & 291 & answers choices,” the tweet said.



The viral photo of a book since it emerged, has sparked conversations on social media with many questioning the objective of the questions and how that politics appears to be creeping subtly into the educational system, even at the basic level.



It's also telling to come to wit with the icons of intelligence in Ghana and our stock in trade.



Bright have you asked about those who write the books for the children?



I am as guilty as you have been engaging in writing on other issues than writing simple books for children. — @ClimatePeaceAmbassadorGh (@BenjieOkesse) April 29, 2023

Of all the things about Ghana's culture, history, development and policies that Ghanaian pupils should be encouraged to know and embraced, do you in a second think that the construction of national cathedral for selfish objective should be one of them? I dont think so. — KAN Formal (@aboagye_ntim) April 29, 2023

So what book is this?

Anyone with MsWord can create a similar template...

Let's know what book that it...

You can't open the middle of a book for us to know what book were are discussing. — Me, Myself and I ???? (@SirDigital_) April 29, 2023

Probably people are putting less premium on that because that has been the norm over the few years.

When desperation grabs center stage. — HABIBU MAMUDU (@DesigVeloper) April 29, 2023

Naa, the education system is falling.

A country MUST not allow politics into the classrooms. Education must be very objective.

Shame unto the Education ministry. — Straai8 ???? (@straai8) April 29, 2023

Which class textbook, subject, edition and the author. — Sir Riches (@ahiakah_richard) April 29, 2023

