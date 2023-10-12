Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah was Akufo-Addo's campaign manager in 1998 - Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has recalled that Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah was the campaign manager of the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He explained that this role of the former military general was when the sitting president was attempting to lead the NPP in 1998.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe added that he was also a part of that campaign team, stressing that this is the reason he is so concerned about the drastic shift in the character and personality of Akufo-Addo then and now.



“What many Ghanaians may not remember is that, Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah was the campaign manager of President Akufo-Addo in the NPP’s presidential primaries in 1998; and I was also a member of that team too. So, we know what we are talking about.



“As a young medical officer in the Ghana Armed Forces, years ago, I experienced despicable disobedience within the ranks, and tribal considerations by the leadership of the day in decision making, and these are again manifesting today. In my book that I wrote, Never Say Die, I catalogued many experienced within the period, ultimately my imprisonment in Nsawam and Ussher Fort Prison,” he said.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe further stated that there is a need for corrective measures to be taken to curtail corruption, as has been seen in the current government.



He added that he is worried that leading figures in the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government have been accused of corruption, with little to no punishment from the leader of the country.



“Now, look at this country that we fought and toiled for to have this democracy restored, is being destroyed through personal interests. To tell you plainly, if the correction among the political class is not tackled, then we will be in trouble and a very big trouble.



“As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, I am worried about how leading figures in the ruling party’s presidential primaries, are now publicly confessing these acts of corruption, with accusations of siphoning of public money, and the coffers to resettle their families abroad, acquiring properties while the people of Ghana largely suffer and are deprived of basic needs,” he stressed.



