Bridget Otoo, others sue IGP over assault during #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Award-winning broadcast journalist and activist Bridget Otoo, alongside two other individuals, have taken legal action against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General following an assault they endured during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest last year.



The three applicants - Bridget Otoo, Vanessa Edotom Boateng, and George Agyening Anyang - have filed a lawsuit seeking the enforcement of fundamental human rights as outlined in various articles of the constitution.



The applicants are represented by legal counsel Samson Lardy Anyenini, Esq., as indicated in a writ obtained in a document sighted by Ghanaweb.



This lawsuit appears to precede another filed by Democracy Hub, the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouseDemo, who also allege human rights violations by the police.



Last September, a video circulated on social media capturing the moment Bridget Otoo was attacked by individuals not in uniform outside the Accra Regional Police Command.



The incident occurred during protests demanding the release of detained colleagues.



Bridget Otoo reported that she was physically assaulted and her shirt torn by the police. Fellow protesters witnessed the altercation and voiced their objections.



Meanwhile, Democracy Hub and 23 other applicants have also initiated legal action against the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for alleged unlawful arrest, torture, and detention of protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



In a press release signed by Benjamin Akuffo Darko, the organization detailed how demonstrators were assaulted and detained at the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, a three-day demonstration, was organized by citizens expressing dissatisfaction with the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The protesters called for improved governance, accountability, transparency, and social justice in Ghana, highlighting issues such as e-levy, galamsey, fuel prices, unemployment, education, health care, and security.



They utilized social media to mobilize support and voice their grievances.







