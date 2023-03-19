Bridget Otoo escapes car snatching syndicates on Tema motorway

General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo on Sunday, March 19, 2023, managed to escape from car snatching syndicates on the Tema motorway.



Sharing her ordeal on the micro-blogging site - Twitter, the broadcast journalist noted that the suspects, numbered three were in a black Hyundai Elantra.



She added that one of the suspects had disguised himself as a mechanic.



He pointed out that she would have lost her car to the syndicates if not for her niece who was in the car.



Bridget Otoo entreated motorists plying the Tema motorway to be careful.



“I just escaped a car snatching syndicate on the motorway … It didn’t even occur to me they were trying to steal the car. Maybe my niece being in the car saved me," part of her post read.



“Black Hyundai Elantra with 3 guys, one is dressed as a mechanic. Please be careful. Will share story later,” it tweeted.



Bridget Otoo’s experience adds up to the number of criminal activities which has occurred on the Tema motorway.



In recent times, a lady escaped from the hands of a machete-wielding thief who wanted to snatch her bag on the Tema motorway. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.



Another on screen personality, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah on one occasion also shared his experience of how people who pretended to be helping him fix his broken car snatched his hand bag with thousands of cedis along with his phone on the motorway.



I just escaped a car snatching syndicate on the motorway … It didn’t even occur to me they were trying to steal the car. Maybe my niece being in the car saved me. Black Hyundai Elantra with 3 guys, one is dressed as a mechanic. Please be careful. Will share story later — #ReadyWithJM???? (@Bridget_Otoo) March 19, 2023

