Bridget Otoo: From 'You and the Police' host to victim of police brutality

For those who have keenly followed Bridget Otoo, the renowned broadcaster who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Ghana, her journey, especially since becoming a media personality, has been a tale of advocacy, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice.



In 2014, Bridget Otoo stood in the spotlight as the host of 'You and the Police,' a television show that seamlessly blended her popularity, experience, and carefully crafted presentation to create a compelling program that not only attracted audiences but also served its intended purpose with distinction.



Her mission (and that of the program) was clear: bridge the gap between citizens and the men and women in blue or black uniforms, while helping the police protect the citizenry through enhanced police-public relations.



“I am passionate about the show,” she told The Mirror then, explaining that “it offers the public useful information about crime trends and tips that help the citizens to protect themselves from criminals.”



As every action has its consequence, Bridget Otoo, in accepting that challenge, willingly subjected herself to extremely perilous situations. Criminals exposed on her show didn't hold back, choosing instead to direct threats toward her. Despite being stalked, an unfazed Bridget refused to succumb, rather, she “told them to report to the police if they were guiltless.”



Like some Ghanaians, Bridget Otoo has been a victim of a robbery, as armed robbers reportedly attacked her cement business in 2021 - an unfortunate situation that led to her receiving a phone call from the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who sympathized with the broadcaster and her attendants.



In an appreciation post, Bridget Otoo acknowledged the gesture and the IGP’s “commitment to rooting out crime in the city and country as a whole,” while disclosing she had had “regional commanders of the Tema and Greater Accra also reach out,” with crime officers also taking details for investigations.



“Indeed, there is a new wind blowing within the Ghana Police Service than what we were used to,” she touted, and as though to relive her days of hosting ‘You and the Police,’ she announced, “Should you be a victim of any crime or suspect a crime might be taking place, please do not hesitate to contact crime fighters’ numbers 18555 or 191 for emergencies."





