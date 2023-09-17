Bridge connecting Southern Ghana to Upper West Region washed away after heavy downpour

Regional News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

The Doli Bridge, which connects commuters from Southern Ghana to Upper West and vice versa has been washed away after a heavy downpour.



In a story by nkilgifmonline.com, it is explained that this happened in the wee hours of Sunday 17th September 2023.



The road, which also serves as a link between Burkina Faso and Mali has left many commuters and hundreds of trucks stranded.



According to the Bole MP, requests have been made to the office of the Savannah Regional Minister for swift assistance.



"Steps are being put in place to resolve the emergency," the lawmaker said.



Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has disclosed that he has already informed a number of stakeholders including the Speaker of Parliament, Minister of Roads and Highways, and the Savannah Regional Minister over the emergency.



Additionally, the District Chief Executive has also been involved, and collaborating with the necessary stakeholders on the matter according to Alhaji Yussif Sulemana.



