Bribe Video: Oppong Nkrumah has been paid to lie – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: My News GH

National Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has asked Ghanaians to disregard Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's quest to rubbish President Akufo-Addo’s 'bribe' video.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is on record to have said that the viral video is part of a grand scheme by the National Democratic Congress to smear the image of the President with corruption allegations ahead of the 2020 election.



But speaking on Accra-based Okay FM in an interview, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah needs to be disregarded rather because everyone in Ghana knows that he is paid to lie.



He said he does not envy the job of Oppong Nkrumah because certainly, he has to say something to defend his boss.



“Oppong Nkrumah we all know is paid to lie. He has to say something to defend his boss so I understand him. The video clearly shows the President taking bribes and this video was recorded after the 2016 elections,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.



To Mr. Gyamfi, the President of Ghana has been exposed for his love for corruption and there is no going back as the people of Ghana need to vote him out.

