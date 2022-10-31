Breast cancer awareness: Public urged to encourage self-examination, have discussions with doctors

Health News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Members of the public are being encouraged by healthcare practitioners to prioritize early detection of breast cancer and create awareness about the importance of early detection by encouraging regular self-examination and conversations with health practitioners.



This was the advice of some acclaimed health practitioners who spoke at a virtual meeting organized by one of the world’s premier biopharmaceutical companies, Pfizer on Friday, October 2022.



While lauding the journalists who participated in the meeting, Pfizer’s Medical Director for East and Anglo Africa stressed on the company's commitment to cancer research treatments.



“Oncology remains a key therapeutic field for Pfizer in which we are working to deliver medical breakthroughs that have the potential to change patients’ lives across the region significantly and we are proud of these achievements, and we thank our media members, colleagues, HCPs and everyone for this event,” he said.



Radiation Oncologist at the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Center of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr Adewumi Alabi on his part, highlighted the importance of the platform in the fight against breast cancer.



"The importance of clinical research in breast cancer care cannot be overemphasized. These forums are critical as they allow us to share our best insights and findings that can support patients in winning the battle against cancer. Breast cancer itself is one of the deadliest diseases with a high prevalence in the area. On a positive note, we now have evidence-based updates and real-world data showing the efficacy of prescriptions in the management of HR+ HER2- mBC patients,” he noted.



The virtual media roundtable which forms part of Pfizer's effort in marking this year's Breast Cancer Month saw the participation of close to 40 journalists from four African countries including Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Senegal.





The Director at Ghana’s National Centre for Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine, Dr Joel Yarney shed light on the role of healthcare practitioners in getting members of the public to assume an active role in the fight against breast cancer.



“The transformative impact of science on breast cancer is evident within the breast cancer community. While we've made a meaningful change for those living with this disease, our work is far from finished. It is crucial for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or even metastatic breast cancer to have the right information and expectations. It is our duty to encourage patients to have open conversations with their healthcare teams to understand how they can be supported and how they can participate in their own caretaking an active role in their treatment can help them feel empowered in making the best decisions for themselves,” he said.



Pfizer for over 20 years continues to support patients and persons in the breast cancer community while creating more treatment options for all persons affected by the disease.



The globally acclaimed pharmaceutical company affirms its commitment to the fight against breast cancer through treatment research and removing barriers to equitable breast cancer care.



