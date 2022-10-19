Breast Cancer: 'Spare your tight schedules to undergo regular clinical screening' - Dr. Wiafe Addai to women

Health News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Women have been advised to find time within their tight schedules to undergo regular clinical breast cancer screening.



This, according to Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, will enable them to know their breast cancer status.



Dr. Mrs. Wiafe Addai who is the President of Breast Care International (BCI) noted that the early detection of the disease is the surest way to survive.



She gave the advice during an interview on Otec FM's morning show "Nyansapo", hosted by Captain Koda on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.



The interview was among campaign activities by the BCI to create awareness and education on breast cancer.



Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai revealed that during the screening, if any irregularities are found, then the necessary diagnosis will be done.



"Getting time out of your tight schedules for clinical screening is the surest way to determine your breast cancer status," she said to women.



"The start of the disease is not painful. If you don't get time for the screening, how can you detect any unusual thing in your breasts for prompt action to be taken?" she quizzed.



She added that the only way one can save herself from the deadly disease is to avoid late-stage breast cancer; where little can be done.



She assured the women that "the disease is preventable, treatable, and curable. All that is needed is to avail themselves for the regular screening, at least, every month."