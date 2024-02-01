'Breaking the 8' is highly possible – Health Minister

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Health Minister, is confident that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the presidential election.



According to him, with Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate, the party will win.



He was quick to point out, however, that the success they want will not be easy, emphasising the importance of hard effort.



He stated that the party accomplished much in its first term and was set to build on its success; unfortunately, the emergence of COVID-19 and other global circumstances had an impact on us.



He claimed that the economy was recovering and that the issues we were facing were being addressed.



“We were not lucky because right after Nana Addo took over, we were struck with several challenges, but now that the economy has started stabilising, I believe we can break the 8 and win the election with Bawunia. But we cannot be complacent. We have to work extremely hard for the victory to be secured.



"For us to work hard, we need all hands on deck.The philosophy of the party is that, right after primaries, we have to unite and work together in the interest of the party and secure the victory we all want.



"I believe this is not the first time we have organised primaries in Dormaa, and I know we will talk to ourselves and pursue unity towards victory in 2024.”



He declared these remarks while speaking to delegates of the party after securing victory in the parliamentary primary.



The MP said the delegates were not influenced by money, but they used their senses to determine who was more qualified to lead them as a candidate.



He noted that the delegates also thought of the one who was capable of winning the parliamentary election on December 7, 2024.



“I very much believe that the delegates did not vote because of money. They used their senses; they used what they thought should be good for us (NPP). They also thought of the one who has the capacity and capability of winning the parliamentary election for the party,” he added.



“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to those who voted for me and those who even voted against me. The most important thing is ahead of us. We have a bigger election on December 7. If anyone should tell you that the election will be easy, then the person is a liar," he concluded.