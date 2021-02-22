General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Breakdown: Age and gender of Akufo-Addo’s 30 ministerial nominees

Some of the ministerial-nominees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was forced to cut down on the number of substantive sectoral ministers from 38 in his first term to 30.



This move according to government officials and communicators for the ruling New Patriotic Party is part of cost-cutting measures and a demonstration of the president’s willingness to listen to Ghanaians.



Critics and experts however posit that the president had to trim down his government due to the composition of the Eighth Parliament.



With the constitution mandating the president to draw a majority of ministerial appointees from parliament and the house having equal share of MPs on both sides, the president was thus left with no option but to reduce the number of appointees.



In this piece, GhanaWeb brings you a statistical breakdown of the age and gender of the ministers-designate.



Below is the breakdown



Women



Of the 30 ministerial-nominees, (Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing inclusive) six are women and 24 are men.



The total age of the six women is 332 years. Their average age is 55.33.



The oldest female appointee is the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah who is 67 years old.



The youngest is the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo who is 40 years old.



Men



The total age of the 24 men is 1,347. The average is 51.80, which could be rounded off as 52.



Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the nominee for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is the oldest minister aged 72.



Samuel Abu Jinapor is the youngest at 38 years old, he is the nominee for Lands and Natural Resources.



The total age of all the appointees is 1,679 years. The average age of the appointees is 55.96 which if rounded off will be 56.



