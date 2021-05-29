Brawire-Akyinim to get CHPs compound in Nzema East

Regional News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Mr Frank Okpenyen has cut sod for the construction of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPs) compound for the good people of Brawire-Akyinim, a suburb of Axim to save lives.



This comes as a result of several appeals the community has made to successive governments through the media.



The project when completed would be equipped with outpatient, delivery rooms, Pharmacy, laundry, maternity, toilet facility, kitchen, In-patient services among others.



Brawire-Akyinim is a densely populated suburb of Axim with an estimated population of over 3,000 persons with no health facility.



The nearest health facility is the Axim Government Hospital which tends to inconvenience sick persons who are in urgent need of first aid.



The project is being financed by the Brawire Landing Beach committee as its social commitment to help communities along the coastal belt.



Breaking the ground for the commencement of the project, Mr Frank Okpenyen admonished the need for providing quality healthcare delivery in every society within the Municipality.



He emphasized that quality healthcare delivery is the cornerstone for economic development as it brings increased productivity.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to implore the contractor to engage the unemployed youth in the area in the labour works.



He also urged the community folks to provide the needed assistance to the contractor to complete the project on time.



On his part, Nana Edusei II, the Chief of Brawire-Akyinim thanked the MCE Frank Okpenyen for the project.



He said the good people of Brawire-Akyinim would forever be grateful to the MCE Frank Okpenyen for thinking about the welfares of his people.



He also commended the MCE and the Axim Premix Coordinator, Mr Eric Jim, for supporting other landing beaches in the Municipality.



Nana Edusei II pledged to support the construction of the project.



He pleaded with H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to re-nominate Mr Frank Okpenyen for a second term to continue his good works.