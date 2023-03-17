Branded vehicle of the Asanteman Task Force Against Illegal Mining sighted

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A branded vehicle of the Asanteman Task Force Against Illegal Mining has been sighted.



The vehicle, a Toyota Double Cabin pick up with registration number GN 8818-20, also has the inscription, Ghana Responsible Gold Mining Summit, and a beautiful picture of the Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Task Force



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been at the forefront of the quest to root out illegal mining (galamsey) from the country. He has declared 2023 an action year as he moves to protect lands and water bodies in his Kingdom from the activities of illegal miners. The Task Force will be playing a major role in this, and also other anti-illegal mining activities in the coming years.



To demonstrate his determination to tackle the illegal mining menace head-on, His Majesty has warned chiefs under his authority that any of them whose lands and rivers have been destroyed by illegal miners would be summoned for questioning and anyone who fails to provide reasonable explanation will be sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.