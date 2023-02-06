Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 19-year-old orphan science student who obtained 7As and B3 in West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE) but ended up selling tomatoes and onions on the streets of Koforidua due to financial challenges has gained admission on sponsorship to pursue Doctor of Pharmacy program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh arrived on campus Friday February 3, 2023 for his registration process ahead of matriculation.



Philip lost his father at a tender age and lost the mother Kofi -Boye Grace, 44, a Petty trader on August 23, 2022, five days to the commencement of the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Nonetheless, Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh passed the WASSCE with excellent grades of 7As with B3 in English Language at St. Peter’s Senior High School.



Philip could not further his education to the University due to financial challenges.



He therefore went to the roadside where her late mother used to sell onions and tomatoes to make a living out of the profit and save some money for his education in future.



A documentary by EIB-Networks’ correspondent Kojo Ansah on the plight of Philip broadcasted a week ago by GHone TV and Star FM attracted many philanthropists and NGOs who committed to fully sponsor his University education.



The Nkosuohene of Kwahu traditional area Nana Owiredu Wadie (I), was the first to swiftly intervene by providing a job offer with weekly stipends for Philip to take him off the streets of Koforidua.



KNUST subsequently offered admission to Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh to pursue the Doctor of Pharmacy program as a residential student with Queens Hall.



Nana Owiredu Wadie’s non-charity organization, Kabaka foundation therefore paid academic facility user fees, hostel fees and bought provisions for him.



Visibly elated Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh told Starr News “I am very excited today. Today is one of the happiest day in my life because I never thought I will be going to school this year , all hope was lost until you came to my aid .I’m very grateful and very happy and am thankful to all those who made it possible for me to go to school this year”



Philip was assured to learn hard to make his sponsors very proud.



“I have to make more ‘As’ so I’m not going to relax .I’m not going to feel complacent .I’m going to learn very hard as everyone is looking up to me .I’m not going to waste their money so I will do my best and learn very hard.I want to be a pharmacist and hoping that in five or six years I want to be one of the well known pharmacist in the country to open one of the biggest pharmaceutical shops in Ghana” Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh told Starr News.



Meanwhile, KGL Foundation, an NGO has assured to offer Kofi-Boye Philip Tetteh 5 years full scholarship.



Friends of Late mother Philip Tetteh who sell on the streets say the late parents will now rest in peace



“What I want to say is that we thank the almighty God for given you a good heart to help our son to get admission to the University, God bless you and replenish all that you’ve spent on our brother.



"God bless Nana Owiredu Wadie for his kind gesture towards our child. We are overwhelmed by his support. It takes somebody with a God given heart to help others like what he has done for our brother.



"I thank the media people who spotted his problem .May God bless you all, we have also advised him to take his studies very seriously to make us all proud,” one of the traders said.