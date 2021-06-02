Brains of Ghanaian politicians have ceased to work - Ayariga

Politics of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Bismark Boachie, Contributor

The founder of All People's Congress(APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has said that the politicians in our country has ceased to use their brains to think but rather uses their sex organs.



Speaking to Yaa Titi Ocran on PAE MU KA on Onua FM, Mr. Ayariga responding to "#FixTheCountry" issues which have been trending in the country, he noted that instead of the government to generate money and disburse it judiciously, the President and his New Patriotic Party are touring the west soliciting for loans to share among themselves.



He also stressed that the public should save the nation first from the doldrums under the Nana Addo-led government before it can be fixed.



"Politicians in Ghana are supposed to think now but the most unfortunate thing is that they think via their sex organs which is totally abnormal," he stated.



Mr. Ayariga disclosed that it is very sad that the people who are voted for bring fortunes to the hopeless in the society are morally corrupt to an extent that they find it difficult to think and apply beneficial policies that will enhance the poor and the downtrodden.