Bragging about toilet facilities is cheap politics - Rachel Appoh blasts Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh has jabbed the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his constant mentioning of toilet facilities as a major achievement of the government.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, Rachel Appoh observed that Dr Bawumia consistently reference the construction of toilet facilities as an accomplishment of the NPP government.



She criticized Bawumia, charging him to leave such things for Members of Parliament and chief executive of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



Rachel Appoh noted that Bawumia is engaging in what she describes as ‘toilet politics’ because he has no message for Ghanaians.



“ During the era of John Mahama, projects like toilet facilities were left for the MMDCEs and MPs but under the Akufo-Addo government, they are touting the construction of toilet facilities as a major achievement.



“Bawumia's speeches are dominated by the construction of KVIPs etc. They haven’t done anything meaningful to the country. They are only interested in lip service and promises,” she said.



Rachel Appoh urged Ghanaians not to fall for the supposed propaganda by Bawumia as he is following the same script as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She claimed that President Akufo-Addo, during the campaign promised to transform the country, only for him to gain power and do the complete opposite.



Arguing that the lives of Ghanaians have been worse off under the Akufo-Addo, Rachel Appoh identified some programs of the government and questioned their effectiveness and impact on the lives of Ghanaians.



“I warned Ghanaians about the promises of Akufo-Addo. I told them it was just a game plan to deceive Ghanaians. All these promises about 1-District-One-Factory were mere promises and nothing more.



“Even the Free SHS they brag about, parents are paying huge monies to get their children through school. Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians and Bawumia is following the same path. The toilet facilities are for MPs and DCEs, not the president or vice. He should leave that to the MPs. How can a vice president be campaigning on toilet facilities?” she quizzed.