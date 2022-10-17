Boys Brigade Ghana honour Vice President Bawumia

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: presidency.gov.gh

The Boys Brigade Ghana has conferred an honorary award on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his service in leadership.



At its 70th Anniversary celebration in Accra on Saturday October 15, 2022 the Boys Brigade lauded Dr. Bawumia for his "leadership, commitment and dedicated service, which has earned you this most esteemed office in Ghana."



The Vice President was a member of the Boys Brigade during his formative years at Sakasaka Primary School, Tamale, and the Brigade, which is a platform for grooming boys to uphold good behaviour, expressed pride in the Vice President for reflecting their credo all of these years.



Delivering his keynote address, Dr. Bawumia, who expressed gratitude for the honour, recalled with fondness, his membership of the Boys Brigade in primary school.



He commended the Boys Brigade Ghana, especially its founders, for the positive impact the group continues to make.



"I have been informed that, currently, the Boys’ Brigade has over 700 Companies and over 38,000 Boys. Together with the Girls’ Brigade, you are over 100,000 in seven Christian denominations of the Country, namely: the Methodist Church, Ghana, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Anglican Church of Ghana, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Ghana, Evangelical Presby Church, Jesus Generation Ministries and the Perez International Church with plans of getting to the other Christian groups and schools," Dr. Bawumia noted.



"At this point I will like to pay glowing tribute to the officers and boys of the 1st Accra Company for their efforts at grooming boys to become Christian men for Church and Society. I am reliably informed that, a number of persons have passed through the Company to be notable men of church and Society."



The Vice President also urged the Boys Brigade to continue to uphold its principles in order to continue the nurturing of many future leaders.



"The principle of nurturing and equipping are very fundamental to the survival of every household, group, organisation and nation at large," Dr. Bawumia said.



"It is our collective responsibility to nurture and train the next generation to be in a position to inherit the things we will leave behind since they are heirs to these things."



The first Company of the Boys Brigade Ghana was formed 70 years ago in August 1952.