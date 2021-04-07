Boy, 8, whipped with naked wire by uncle over house chore

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

An eight-year-old is nursing severe wounds after he was whipped by the uncle with a naked wire.



His uncle whipped him with the naked wire which caused him to bleed profusely.



According to what this website has gathered, the boy was asked by the grandmother to pound her palm so she could sell in the market.



However, the boy complained of being tired.



This did not go down well with her grandmother who reported him to the uncle.



For his punishment, he was reportedly tired to an orange tree and whipped with the naked wire tired to a rope.



After several lashes which left him with severe wounds, the auntie applied pepper to the wounds.



The incident occurred at Techimentia in the Ahafo region.



His teacher, Mr. Odenkyi shared the ordeal of the boy on social media.



This has left several persons astonished wondering why the uncle assaulted the nephew in that manner.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, the teacher said the boy was also starved on the day of the incident and locked up.



He indicated that he had to go to the house because the boy was not reporting to school.



He added the issue was reporter and the auntie was arrested and granted bail.



The uncle is currently on the run.



