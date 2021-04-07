Boy, 17, dead, seven others injured in Ajumako Kokoben accident

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A 17-year-old student of Ajumako Kokoben Catholic Basic School, Augustine Mensah, died instantly while seven others are in critical condition in a ghastly accident at Ajumako Kokoben in the Central Region Tuesday afternoon.



An eyewitness, Ishmael Addo told Kasapa Fm News Yaw Boagyan that a speeding taxi cab with 8 people onboard from Ajumako Kokoben heading towards Breman Asikuma in an attempt to overtake another taxi, failed break resulting in the car somersaulting several times.



One person died instantly, while the other seven who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.



The body has been deposited at the morgue while the police commence investigations.