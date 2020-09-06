Regional News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: GNA

Boy, 12 dies after falling from a third-floor apartment

A 12-year-old died on Sunday dawn after falling from the last floor of a three-storey apartment complex at Ayikoo Ayikoo in Cape Coast.



The boy, an eye witness said was heard crying, jumped to the ground from the building due to incessant beatings from his father, but unfortunately landed with his head.



The incident, according to eyewitnesses occurred around 0530 hours on Sunday.

The GNA visited the scene the boy where he was rushed to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Hospital, but later learnt he was pronounced dead.



A large crowd with shock on their faces were at the scene discussing the issue in groups.



GNA noticed thick blood stains on the spot.



“I saw the boy jump from the top. It will be a miracle for him to survive", an eyewitness stated while indicating that the father started beating the boy around 0300 hours.



The father of the boy, only identified as Lukman, a worker at the UCC Hospital according to neighbours beat his son almost everyday.

