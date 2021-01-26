General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Boy, 10, drowns in mining pit near school at Anyinam

A ten-year-old boy has been found dead in a mining pit near a school at Anyinam in the Atiwa East Distirct of the Eastern region.



The deceased allegedly drowned in a pit after school hours.



His body has been retrieved by the Police and deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital Morgue.



Investigation is, however, ongoing.



Uncovered mining pits dotted around the community continue to claim lives of residents in Anyinam and its environs.



The vulnerable situation of the area is being worsened by activities of illegal miners digging holes haphazardly around homes and pathways.