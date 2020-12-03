General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Both videos tell the same story - Franklin Cudjoe on alleged bribery video

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said the two video clips in circulation involving the president tell similar stories, regardless of stance taken by both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The two secretly recorded video clips of a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the same setting and scenery but different narrations.



In one of the videos which has been taken up by the opposition NDC, the president is purported to have accepted a $40,000 bribe to influence his decision on an issue related to one Alhaji Abass.



However, the second video, which the NPP insists dates back to 2016 campaign season, the amount in question was a donation towards the party’s activities then.



But Franklin Cudjoe, who in a tweet sought to share his opinion on the issue, noted that regardless of the positions taken by the two parties with regards to the issue, there was an incident of ‘giving and taking’.



Without adding further detail, he noted that the country lost the fight against corruption in public offices some three years ago.



He also wondered why the person who gave the money in the video would secretly record the meeting in the first place.



Franklin Cudjoe’s tweet read, “Both videos tell 1 story. There was a giving and a taking. The question is why did the giver tape the exchange secretly? We lost the fight against graft 3 years ago.”



Following the release of the video, the government through the Minister of Information, vehemently branded the content of the video suggesting that the president took a $40,000 bribe as false.



“We are expecting a number of fake news items this week. One of them is a 2016 campaign donation someone made to then-candidate Akufo-Addo. They’ve created a fake newspaper to spread false information. It’s a clear desperate attempt in this last week of a failed campaign to put out concocted stories as they did in 2008,” the information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.



Both videos tell 1 story. There was a giving and a taking.The question is why did the giver tape the exchange secretly? We lost the fight against graft 3 years ago. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 3, 2020

