Both NPP and NDC determined to get Fomena MP on their side – Majority Leader

A high-ranking legislator has disclosed that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are striving to get the independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Amoako Asiamah, on their side.



With just one seat – Sene West – left to be declared due to a court injunction, the 275 parliamentary seats are almost split in half among the NPP and NDC.



NPP has 137 seats while the NDC has 136 seats but a party needs at least 138 seats to form a Majority.



Mr Asiamah used to be the NPP MP for the Fomena, however, following some disagreements with party executives in the constituency, he failed to contest the NPP primary to select a candidate and instead contested and won the parliamentary election as an independent candidate.



Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader of the outgoing 7th Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has told Joy News that the NPP and NDC are keen on getting the independent MP on their side.



“He will decide. [Currently] there is an engagement by both sides [both NPP and NDC] to get him on their side,” he told Joy News.



He added: “We have an odd number in our parliament so there will never be a hung parliament. There will always be a majority. There are only two caucuses in the House; Majority and Minority caucuses.



“By the construct of our parliament, an Independent Parliamentarian will be required to choose a side of the caucus. So there can’t be a hung Parliament in Ghana.”



Already, Mr Asiamah has said he is ready to meet the NPP on proposals to rejoin the party.



Meanwhile, President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had stated during his campaign tour before the elections that he cannot work with any devoted NPP member who decides to run for MP as an independent candidate.

