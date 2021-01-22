Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Bosuso residents worried over ‘death trap’ public toilet

Residents said they reported the case to the assembly member for the area yet no action taken

Residents of Kubease community, a suburb of Bosuso in the Eastern region at the Fanteakwa South district have been using a toilet facility that poses danger to them over some years now.



The public toilet which serves the whole of Kubease community and some parts of Bosuso township have been left to rot without any maintenance.



As a result, open defecation has become normal in the community due to poor maintenance culture of the toilet facility.



Some of the dwellers in the community who spoke to CTV's Kamal Ahmed stated that they boycotted the use of the latrine because there is nobody at post to clean the toilet day in and day out.



A resident who leaves close to latrine said he always uses plastic rubber and dumps it into the bush after easing himself because he is afraid he might be bitten by serpents when he uses the toilet facility because it is situated in the bush.



According to him, “the toilet facility has cracks on it, which can be easily broken down by a heavy rain”.



Residents said they reported the case to the assembly member for the area and are yet to receive feedback from him.



They, therefore, appealed to non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders to help overcome the problem.



The said toilet facility was constructed under the former president Kufuor’s administration and it's one of the HIPC projects the community have benefitted.