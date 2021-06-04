Bosome-Freho NCCE marks Citizenship Week

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

Students and pupils in the Bosome-Freho District of the Ashanti Region, have been advised to report crime in and around their community.



The Reverend Abraham Mosely, a Minister of the Nsuam Number Two Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), said reporting crimes within one’s neighbourhood was a mark of good citizenship.



He tasked the students and pupils to demonstrate patriotism at all times, saying there could be no meaningful development in an environment characterized by criminal activities.



Rev. Mosely was addressing some basic schools at the District, participating in the celebration of this year’s ‘Citizenship Week’, a programme organized by the District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The event was meant to inculcate in the students and pupils the values of citizenship and remind them of their responsibilities.



Additionally, it was to create the platform where people in leadership positions and accomplished citizens would interact and impart the virtues of good citizenship into the children.



Activities marking the Week had been designed to remind students and pupils of the various roles they could play to build a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.



Rev. Mosely took the participating schools through topics bothering on nationalism, patriotism, hard work and strong self-help spirit at the home, community and school.



They were also taught the essence of sincerity, justice and fairness, pride in traditional values, honesty and integrity, as well as discipline in private and public life.



Mr. Isaac Ayesu Badu, the Bosome-Freho NCCE Director, said as part of the Week, the Commission had engaged more than schools in the District, including; Nsuam Number Two Methodist Junior High School (JHS) One and Two and Three, Nsuam Number Three Methodist JHS One, Two and Three.



Others are; Nsuam D/A JHS One, Two and Three, Nsutam JHS One, Two and Three.



Mr. Ayesu Badu pointed out that the Week’s activities were organized under the Commission’s continuous drive at ‘catch them young’.



“We are One, Ghana First”, was the theme for the NCCE’s engagement, and in line with its quest to instill and promote unity and national cohesion as enshrined in Article 35 (5) of the 1992 Constitution.