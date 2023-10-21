Bosome Freho MP provides financial support to 71 petty traders

Regional News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Darko Boateng has offered free startups to 71 petty traders in his constituency.



The 71 traders received not less than GHC 1000 each through the AD Boateng Fund set up by the MP to support students and the vulnerable in the constituency.



Presenting the financial support to the traders at Asiwa on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Akwasi Darko Boateng said the move is part of efforts to address challenges traders in the constituency face the when it comes to getting money to start small businesses.



He added that the money was to help traders especially women who needed small financial push to start or expand their businesses but could not derive such support from financial institutions.



Scholarship for 69 tertiary students:



The AD Boateng Fund also offered a scholarship worth Hundreds of Ghana Cedis to needy but brilliant tertiary students in the constituency for the 2023/2024 academic year.



The 69 beneficiary students were offered the scholarship to among others pursue medicine, pharmacy, engineering, and nursing at the country’s public universities and various colleges of education.



The initiative according to Akwasi Darko Boateng, is to cushion the students to attain their academic goals.



In all, a total of 140 individuals comprising 71 traders and 69 students received financial support from the AD Boateng Fund.



Commitment to constituents:



The MP pledged his commitment to improving the standard of living of the people in the constituency.



He disclosed that he was working on major projects and policies that would help elevate people in the area.



He, however, called on his constituents to support him in his quest to make the area a better place by making the most out of the opportunities given to them.