Bortianor killing: Adam Bonaa welcomes parliamentary probe, cautions against live telecast

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has welcomed the parliamentary probe into the recent Bortianor shooting incident, which claimed the lives of five people, but has cautioned Parliament to refrain from a live telecast of proceedings.



This follows a demand by the Member of Parliament for Bortianor/Ngleshi/Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, for an independent probe into the matter.



Speaking to Starr News, Dr. Adam Bonaa said a live telecast of such a probe will present some challenges.



“It’s going to be very difficult to have a televised probe into this. I say it’s going to be difficult because it will be extremely difficult to have eyewitnesses come in and say these guys were landguards or were not landguards. Mine is that, I will be urging the committee, if it has been formed, that their terms of reference should be well defined.



"In the past, some of us would have called for a televised probe. But if you are not careful and call for a televised probe, you are likely not to have one single person come in to give an eyewitness account.



"An eyewitness can come and say, yes, I know this person; he was a landguard. Those who might be giving testimonies should be given protection so that they don’t come and do anything and the next day their names are out, their faces are published in the media or social media, and they become targets themselves.”



Background



On June 8th, 2023, the police conducted an operation targeting criminal elements involved in robbery and landguard activities. These individuals had been terrorizing residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities.



Upon spotting the approaching police team, the suspects opened fire from their hideout, prompting the police to return fire. As a result, five of the suspects were injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The remaining suspects fled the scene and are still on the run.



Exhibits retrieved from the crime scene include: one (1) AK47 assault rifle, ten (10) rounds of AK47 ammunition, one (1) pump action gun with nine (9) rounds of BB cartridges, two (2) pistols with ten (10) rounds of 9mm ammunition, one (1) unregistered Toyota Tacoma pickup, four (4) motorbikes, three (3) of which are unregistered, a knife, and a pepper spray.



The police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, some of whom are believed to have sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.



Police appealed to the public, especially residents of the Bortianor community, to promptly report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical treatment.



"Your cooperation will assist the police in taking immediate action,” a statement issued by the police said.