Bortianor Traditional Authority demand justice over police killing of suspected land guards

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Angry Traditional Authority of Bortianor in the Greater Accra region are demanding for justice after police officers shot dead five persons, they claimed to be land guards on 8th June 2023.



The Police Service in a statement on Saturday, June 10, 2023 confirmed the killing of five suspects land guards during a shootout at Bortianor in Greater Accra when the police visited the area.



“On June 8th, 2023, the police conducted an operation targeting criminal elements involved in robbery and land guard activities.



These individuals had been terrorizing residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities,” the police statement explained.



But the Gyasetse of Bortianor, Nii Djan Komey addressing a press conference vehemently denied the allegation by the police that the five deceased persons were land guards.



According to him, the deceased were not criminals but responsible law-abiding citizens who went about their legitimate duties without have a brush with the law.



“The Ghana Police Service further allegation of certain ammunition which were found on these people is disgusting. If the supposed armed robbers had these ammunitions on them, how come they did not get a single gadget from the police. The claim by the police that the deceased persons opened fire at the police is palpable falsehood according to eyewitnesses who had given a vivid account of how these innocent individuals were murdered in cold blood. We are asking the Ghana Police Service to show the footages they took at the crime scene to the general public.”



The traditional authority called on President Akufo-Addo who is a human right lawyer to intervene in the matter and seek justice.