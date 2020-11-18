Regional News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Boots on grounds: NPP youth in Lower Manya Krobo propagate government policies

The political parties are not relenting in their respective efforts to propagate their messages ahead of the December polls which is less than three weeks away and are thus employing various means to catch the eyes of the voter.



The parties as part of their strategies to achieve this have adopted many initiatives, the latest being the “Boots on Grounds” initiative of the National Youth Wing of the party led by Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) and currently being rolled out by the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the length and breadth of the country.



The youth wing of the party in Lower Manya Krobo led by the Constituency Youth Organizer, Mohammed Hassan, and his deputy, Tetteh Emmanuel Agmortey took it upon themselves to, as part of the campaign spread the ‘good news’ to residents on why President Akufo Addo deserves a second term.



The team interacted with and propagated the NPP’s youth policies to drivers, passengers, shop owners, passers-by, hawkers, and vendors, and urged them to vote to retain President Akufo-Addo and the aspiring MP on the ticket of the NPP, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, to carry on with the good work the government is doing.



The team distributed party paraphernalia including flyers, banners, t-shirts, stickers, and placards as part of strategies to spread the successes of the government.



Explaining the rationale behind the “Boots on Grounds” campaign, Mohammed Hassan said the group needed to keep the youth informed about the various policies initiated by the government to address challenges confronting the youth.



“Most of the youth are unaware of the many youth-friendly policies initiated by this government and so we have decided to join hands to educate and inform them about these government policies, we are also doing this to help them so they will also grow up to assume responsible positions in society just like President Akufo Addo has,” Hassan explained.



He maintains that the “youthful” Parliamentary Candidate of the area, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has equally demonstrated his commitment to youth development. “This government and the Parliamentary Candidate have the youth at heart,” he said with a plea to the electorate to vote massively for the NPP government to continue with its policies.



On his part, Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer of the NPP, Tetteh Emmanuel Agmortey asserted that the campaign demonstrated the seriousness of the party’s constituency youth executives to garner enough votes for the President and the PC.



Mr. Angmortey while declaring that leaders are mostly chosen by the youth averred that the youth will not rest on its oars until their aim to ensure victory for the NPP Presidential Candidate and the Parliamentary Candidate for the area is achieved.



According to him, the various interventions of the government were mostly targeted at the youth.



“We have realized that President Akufo Addo is doing well for the youth and that is why we as a youth wing are launching the ‘boots on ground’ initiative,” he said.



“If you look at the Nana Addo’s four years for Ghanaians, it is a government whose policies took the youth into consideration. A policy like NABCO which gives an opportunity to tertiary graduates who have been home for so long, today, he has given them opportunities with others being employed permanently.”



He named the restoration of the teacher and nursing training allowance, youth in afforestation programme, the planting for food and jobs, free senior high school policy, etc. as youth-friendly policies which underscores President Akufo Addo’s commitment to youth development.

