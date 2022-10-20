Boos at Akufo-Addo's convoy shows even Kumasi people 'have had enough' - Apaak

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
An ominous sign that even people in the New Patriotic Party's stronghold are tired of the current situation in which the country is, and the direction it is headed.
This is the view of Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak, whiles reacting to a viral video in which a presidential convoy is being booed in a part of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
"The people of Kumasi, a claimed stronghold, like the rest of us, have had enough. See reaction to NADAA'S convoy in Kumasi!" the MP captioned his tweet with an accompanying clip of the viral video.
NADAA is the initials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was reportedly in the convoy that was booed whiles on his official tour of the region starting last Sunday.
The people of Kumasi, a claimed strong hold, like the rest of us have had enough. See reaction to NADAA'S convoy in Kumasi! pic.twitter.com/UrBf6yDfyq— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) October 18, 2022