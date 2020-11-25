Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

‘Boom Boom 4 Nana’ storms Cape Coast with mammoth health walk

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party at the health walk

A volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ‘Boom Boom 4 Nana’, has stormed Cape Coast with a mammoth health walk.



The group, largely made up of law students and tertiary students from various universities in Ghana, is campaigning for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's re-election.



The walk was in partnership with the Cape Coast South party faithful and the parliamentary candidate for NPP, Ernest Arthur as part of his campaign.



Benjamin Gyewu Appiah, President of the group, speaking to Adom News, expressed appreciation for the support garnered so far.



Mayor One, as he’s popularly called, said the group has been influential in amassing people for the walk and was optimistic it will translate into their victory on December 7.



The walk ended with a rally at Victoria Park.

