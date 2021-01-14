Diasporian News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Andrea Beasley

Book on race, diversity and unity to be featured by South Carolina State Library

Autor of Same Elephant, Marjy Marj

Same Elephant, author Marjy Marj goes on a book tour and will shed hope during social issues.



According to the South Carolina State Library and Read SC, authors of SC will be featuring Marjy Marj (Marjorie Boafo Appiah) on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.



The virtual event will introduce participants to Marjy's latest book - "Same Elephants" as she begins her book tour for 2021. Same Elephants debuted as a top 10 release in March 2020. Marjy latest book is enlightening and an introspective novel about four friends from diverse backgrounds.



In the book Same Elephants, Marjy sheds light on race relations and the importance of representation. When two of the four main characters are mistaken for trespassers, the four friends embark on a quest to educate their community about the dangers of stereotyping. Same Elephants explores everyday relationships, the presumptuous nature of society and the ability to rise above prejudice. This book is truly a treasure to read and relevant to today’s social issue that shed hopes and a powerful message for unity.



In 2020, Marjy was named the “South Carolina Woman of Accomplishment” by the Business and Professional Women of South Carolina and named a “Community Hero” by the Spartanburg County Foundation. In December 2020 she was featured in the University of Baltimore Alumni publication for being an advocate for literacy and immigration.



Marjy has been featured in several news articles and magazines, one of her proudest moments is being the keynote speaker for Black History Month at University of South Carolina, Upstate.



Join Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 7 pm (EST) to hear Author Marjy Marj speak about her recently published book and how today’s social issues inspired her in writing Same Elephants.